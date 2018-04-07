Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Some sun to close out the weekend

After seeing a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon we will see a cold night tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 20s. There is just the slight chance for a flurry tomorrow afternoon but many locations will remain dry.

Another area of low pressure will ride along a stalled front off the coast and brush the Cape and Islands with potential snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. This low will too far south for any impacts here in western Mass, but clouds do linger because of it. Sunday will be a sunnier day and quite dry with daytime highs in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday night, temps will plummet into the lower 20s, giving us a frigid start to the work week. Temps rebound back to the middle and upper 40s Monday with more clouds.

Another low looks to come off the Carolina coast sometime Tuesday, but models are showing this low staying well to our south. However, things could change this far out, so it is one to watch. If this low does come closer to southern New England, we could see a rain/snow mix changing to rain. For now, a few rain showers are possible in the evening with a passing cold front.

Temperatures are on the rise mid to late week with daytime highs returning to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front coming through Thursday evening will bring another chance for showers, but gusty wind could be a bigger impact ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should continue to climb Friday and into the weekend ahead of a strong storm in the upper Midwest.

