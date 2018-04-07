Trump ally Roger Stone agrees to share docs with Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) - Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone has agreed to provide documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee - even though he says the request is "approaching absurd."

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Stone says that he's now "happy to co-operate with" a request made by Sen. Dianne Feinstein in November 2017.

Feinstein requested a long list of documents as part of the committee's Russia investigation, including any communications with WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange (ah-SAHNJ'), Russian officials, and all Trump campaign officials.

Stone says the request was "founded on numerous presumptions" that "are, at best, specious and, at worst, outright false, if not totally fantastic, and demonstrably so."

But, he says, his counsel will be in touch.

Stone has denied working with Russia to influence the campaign.

