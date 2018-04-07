DEVELOPING: Fire on West Street in Ludlow

A fire broke out at a single-story structure on West Street.
According to Captain Machado of the Ludlow Fire Department, the fire has been contained and there are no known casualties or injuries.
The building is believed to have been unoccupied.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
