Partly sunny this afternoon with a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry

Sunshine this morning will mix with clouds as we head into the afternoon. There is just the slight chance for a flurry this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through the region but many locations will remain dry.

Another area of low pressure will ride along a stalled front off the coast and brush the Cape and Islands with potential snow showers this morning. This low will too far south for any impacts here in western Mass. Today will be a sunnier day and quite dry with daytime highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some clouds will mix in with that sunshine this afternoon and there is the chance for a flurry, mainly in the higher elevations. Tonight, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will plummet into the lower 20s, giving us a frigid start to the work week. Going with a forecast low tonight of 20 at Westover in Chicopee, which would break the current record of 21 set back in 1963. Temps rebound back to the middle and upper 40s Monday with more clouds.

Another low looks to come off the Carolina coast sometime Tuesday, but models are showing this low staying well to our south. However, things could change, so it is one to watch. If this low does come closer to southern New England, we could see a rain/snow mix changing to rain. For now, a few rain showers are possible in the evening with a passing cold front.

Temperatures are on the rise mid to late week with daytime highs returning to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front coming through Thursday evening will bring another chance for showers, but gusty wind could be a bigger impact ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should continue to climb Friday and into the weekend ahead of a strong storm in the upper Midwest.

