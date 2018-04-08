Porch fire causes thousands of dollars in damage to Springfield home

Fire crews in Springfield responded to a porch fire at 1264 Page Boulevard, in the East Springfield section of the city.

Dennis Leger, assistant to Fire Commissioner Bernard J. “B.J” Calvi, says the call for the fire came in just before 4:30 a.m. and that no one was injured. The fire was contained on the porch but did cause $20,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad.

