Agawam Police warn of phone scam

Agawam Police warn of phone scam

The Agawam Police department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam involving warrant procedures.

In a post to their social media on Saturday the Agawam Police department said not to be alarmed if you receive a phone call from a person claiming there is a warrant for your arrest.

The post went on to say that the two numbers involved are 845-010-9158 and 845-210-9158, and that these callers are looking to scare you into sending them money or gift cards.

