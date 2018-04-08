Domestic violence task force raises awareness through 5K

The four legged and two legged, the old and the young, putting one foot forward to end domestic violence.

It’s the first ever 5k run, walk or strut, which was organized by the volunteers of the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force. a state run idea that was turned into a nonprofit organization a few years ago by Tammy Koske, who is now the president of the organization and the coordinator for the event.

"It's Spring. Flowers grow. Let's try to promote growth within ourselves and help our community and the domestic violence community," said Koske.

They work hand in hand with police raising awareness to this violent crime and offering guidance to survivors where possible.

There’s also a focus on our youth who are growing up in the #MeToo era, a time when violence at home is no longer a hush hush type of thing.

"Letting our young kids seeing that they have a voice and they should be heard," said volunteer Karen Hedges. "If something is happening to them, they need to speak up."

Funds raised today will go to keeping this program alive, something the police chief in Palmer says has been a major help since its inception

New members are always welcome to join the task force and they meet the second Wednesday of each month at the Palmer Police Station.

