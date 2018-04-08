Record challenging cold possible tonight. A bright and dry start to the work week

A cold night is on the way tonight, with record challenging cold possible. After a dry start to the week tomorrow, there will be a couple of chances for precipitation this week. Milder air will try to work in late this week.

Tonight, under mostly clear skies, temperatures will plummet into the lower 20s, giving us a frigid start to the work week. Going with a forecast low tonight of 20 at Westover in Chicopee, which would break the current record of 21 set back in 1963. Temps rebound back to the middle and upper 40s Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low looks to come off the Carolina coast sometime Tuesday, but models are showing this low staying well to our south. However, things could change, so it is one to watch. If this low does come closer to southern New England, we could see a rain/snow mix changing to rain. For now, a few rain showers are possible in the evening with a passing cold front.

Temperatures are on the rise mid to late week with daytime highs returning to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front coming through Thursday evening will bring another chance for showers, but gusty wind could be a bigger impact ahead of the front Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should continue to climb Friday and into the weekend ahead of a strong storm in the upper Midwest.

