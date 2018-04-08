Islamic Society of Western Mass hosts International Open House

On Sunday afternoon, people from all over the community have come through to check out what the Islamic society is all about.

Many different stations including food and conversation are here at the Islamic society so that people can learn more about this religion.

Free henna is offered to anyone who comes in. and many people took advantage of trying out the temporary tattoo tradition.

There is also a station where you can try on a hijab.

Informational posters explain what Islam is and how it's practiced.

When the doors opened at 4:30, people were lined up to get in, which was an encouraging sight to the community.

Mohammed Dastigir, President of the Islamic Society of Western Mass, thought that it was really important to break down those bridges and those walls.

As well as have candid conversations with folks to learn a little bit more about each other's religious background.

They haven't participated in this international event in a few years but they were happy to bring it back this year and hope to continue this in the future.

