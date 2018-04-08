Chicopee light it up blue as they continue to raise awareness for autism

April is autism awareness month and local communities are taking part in the nationwide campaign.

Last week, Chicopee city hall was basked in blue lights to raise awareness.

Efforts continued today in Chicopee at the Moose Family Center.

A resource fair and lighting ceremony was held, featuring more than 30 vendors on hand to support families.

In addition, all six Chicopee fire stations will display large puzzle pieces throughout the month, which is the symbol of autism awareness.