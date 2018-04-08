Westfield residents protesting decision to not ask for federal aid in water issue

Westfield residents took to the streets this weekend protesting the city council’s decision to not immediately ask for federal aid to pay for filters.

The filters would help with the city's water contamination issue, however.

Residents plan to be out every Saturday this month.

A bond was approved by the Westfield city council for $13 million dollars to go towards building filters to resolve the towns drinking water contamination issues. but some residents didn't like who might have to pay.

"There are many different ways in which to get filtration in Westfield and the only way being put forward by the city is the one that makes the poisoned residents have to pay for the filters themselves," said protestor Kristen Mello.

Kristen has been very involved in this Westfield water issue from the beginning.

Three of four wells on the north side of town have been shut down and health concerns have been raised as a result of contamination.

She and others want state and federal aid to pay for the filters. and they wont stop until they get their voices heard.

Mayor Brian Sullivan spoke with western mass news about these passionate residents and he says its great they want to help in getting more money to fund this project. but for him, it needs to be done as quickly as possible, and they will try to make up the money later.

The $13 million bond will be voted on for a second time May 3rd.