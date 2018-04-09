Crews respond to structure fire on Victoria Park in Chicopee

The Chicopee Fire Department is currently on the scene of a structure fire on Victoria Park.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

Road closures are also unknown at this time.

The Chicopee Fire Department told Western Mass News its very “busy” over there right now.

