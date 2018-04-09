FD: Improper disposal of pellet stove ashes started Chicopee fire

An early morning fire on Victoria Park has been extinguished, but the family living there is currently without a home.

None of the four people living at 49 Victoria Park were injured, the Chicopee Fire Chief confirmed.

The fire victims told Western Mass News that they're staying with family while the total damages are assessed.

Fire crews on scene said they found heavy flames in the attic when they arrived around 4 o'clock Monday morning. They add that there were working smoke alarms in the building.

We spoke exclusively with the mother of the victim, she said there was nothing unusual about the night until she got the call.

"Everything was find, according to her, and then they went to sleep," Maria Davila, said. "Like hours later, the alarms went off, and she woke everybody up. The kids, they got out. When she called me, she was devastated, crying."

Victoria Park is currently closed closed to normal traffic from East to Oxford streets.

Fire officials told Western Mass News Monday that the cause of the fire has been determined to be improper disposal of ashes from a pellet stove.

