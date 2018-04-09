Police: Social media threat naming CHS not directed at Chicopee High School

A school threat currently circulating the internet naming CHS is not directed at Chicopee High School, police said.

Officer Michael Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News that the threat is over a week old, and an arrest has already been made in Clovis, New Mexico.

Still, Wilk said his detectives looked into the matter. They found the threat to not be directed at any schools in the Chicopee area.

Wilk is asking anyone who sees this threat to not share it.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.