A cold but bright start to the week. Flakes and a warm up in the forecast

It's a bright but cold start! Temperatures are in the 20s and we are flirting with a record low. The record for today, April 9th is 21 degrees set back in 1963. Temps will rebound back to the middle and upper 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. High clouds will move in this afternoon ahead of our next system.

An area of low pressure will track off shore tomorrow but this system well pass well to our south. However it will still bring us some snow showers for tomorrow morning that will mix with rain drops tomorrow afternoon. We are not expecting any accumulation in the valley however there may be some coatings in the hills!

Temperatures are on the rise mid to late week with daytime highs into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday, where they should be for this time of year. A warm front will bring some rain showers on Thursday followed by a possible, big warm up by the end of the week.

A strong area of low pressure will move across the country later in the week. It will track into the Great Lake States turning our flow into the south. This will help bring in a surge of mild/warm air starting Friday and for the weekend. This system will be slow to move in so we may end up with a decent amount of sunshine with above normal temperatures. Readings may reach into the 60s and maybe even 70s before a strong cold front with heavy rain arrives the beginning of next week.