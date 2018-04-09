A little snow for Tuesday, but a nice warm-up is coming soon

We saw a nice, but chilly day to kick off the week here in western Mass. After tying a record low of 21 degrees this morning, temperatures made it only to the middle 40s this afternoon. The normal high temp for this time of year is mid-50s, so we continue our trend of below-normal temperatures for the month of April so far.

However, there is some relief headed our way late this week-but it gets a bit worse before it gets better.

Tonight, clouds continue to increase out of the south as low pressure moves off the Carolina coast. Even with this low passing well to our south, precipitation does move into southern New England by early Tuesday morning, which will begin as snow for most. With temperatures around 30-32 degrees at dawn, light snow will only stick to the grass and accumulations will be little to nothing in the valley. The hill towns and Berkshires could get a coating to an inch early on, then melting is likely during the day as temps rise to the lower and middle 40s.

Visibility may be reduced at times for the morning commute, but impacts will be quite low overall. As temps rise, we will see rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening from this system. Showers taper off Tuesday night and skies will clear as high pressure builds back into the Northeast.

A trough will be lifting north and out of New England on Wednesday. With high pressure in control at the surface, we should see a nice day with sunshine and highs creeping into the lower 50s. Our large-scale weather pattern is finally changing and temperature trends are on the rise late-week. High temps look to hit upper 50s Thursday with more clouds and a chance for showers later in the day.

A cold front will come through early Friday morning, then lift back north as a warm front Friday afternoon. This shift will bring temperatures into the 60s Friday with some sunshine to go with it. For now, Saturday is looking like the warmest day with highs in the 70s across southern New England as this front lingers to our north! Strong low pressure will be crossing the US over the weekend and will approach New England Sunday and Monday with cooler temps, wind and rain.