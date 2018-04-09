Another shot at snow tomorrow followed by finally warmer temps

It was another cold morning! Temperatures got down into the 20s. In fact, we tied the record low for April 9th which is 21 degrees set in 1963! It will be a cool but bright afternoon with not too much wind. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s.

An area of low pressure will track off shore tomorrow but this system well pass well to our south. However it will still bring us some snow showers for tomorrow morning that will mix with rain drops tomorrow afternoon. We are not expecting much if any accumulation in the valley however there may be some coatings in the hills.

Temperatures will moderate by the middle to seasonable levels for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50's. A warm front will bring some showers on Thursday followed by a possible, big warm up by the end of the week.

A strong area of low pressure will move across the country later in the week. It will track into the Great Lake States, turning our flow into the south. This will help bring in a surge of mild to warm air starting Friday, likely lasting into the weekend. This powerful storm will be slow to move in so we may end up with a decent amount of sunshine along with the above normal temperatures. Readings may reach into the 60s and maybe even 70s before a backdoor cold front tries to cool us of for the end of the weekend. Either way, a strong strong system with heavy rain arrives from the west by the beginning of next week which may make for a rainy marathon Monday.