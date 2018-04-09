Crews battle fire on Bancroft St. in Springfield

Firefighters spent several hours Monday battling a blaze on Bancroft Street in Springfield.

Smoke from that fire could be seen for miles.

The call came in around 9:45 a.m. Monday and when crews arrived on-scene, there was already heavy smoke showing.

It's a six unit building and everyone was out of the building by the time fire crews arrived.

The smoke coming from this home in the North End could be seen from I-291 and this fire has caused significant damage to this home.

"They made entry into the building, started knocking down the fire. The fire had a pretty good head start on us. We had to put in a second alarm. Right now, we have a second alarm company operating, all hands are operating on this fire and we’re starting to get it under control now," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that traffic is currently being detoured the fire scene, at Osgood and Dwight Streets and Main and Arch Streets.

The Red Cross has arrived on scene to assist those families who have been displaced

At this time, it's unknown just how many people were living in this home and the cause of this fire is under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

