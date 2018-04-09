Crews battling fire on Bancroft St. in Springfield

Firefighters are currently battling a fire in Springfield.

Crews were called to a building on Bancroft Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that traffic is currently being detoured the fire scene, at Osgood and Dwight Streets and Main and Arch Streets.

Additional information is not immediately available

