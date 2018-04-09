Holyoke couple, who met while awaiting transplants, stress organ donation

A Holyoke couple who met, fell in love, and married while each waited for a lifesaving organ transplant is sharing their story today.

Scott and Kimberlyn Meyer's lives were saved - each the recipient of a liver transplant.

April marks National Donate A Life Month.

Scott, Kimberlyn, and other survivors hope their stories encourage more people to 'check to box' and become organ and tissue donors.

"He's getting emotional. Scott and I met five years ago during dialysis," Kimberlyn Meyer said.

Scott and Kimberlyn helped Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and other local and state leaders today to proclaim the month of April as National Donate A Life Month.

"Organ donation is an emotional thing," Scott Meyer added.

The couple met as each was in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Scott received his first. It has been a whirlwind since then.

"So we got married and then I got my transplant all within a six month period of time," Kimberlyn added.

Both received a transplant thanks to the generosity of someone who checked the organ and tissue donor box, available to anyone getting their driver's license at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

"It is a real honor that we can live out through someone's tragedy. We can live our their legacy and we don't forget them," Scott explained.

Nationwide, there are more than 115,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

"In New England, that's over 5,000 individuals waiting for that transplantation and in Massachusetts, over 3,000 people are on the transplant list," said Matthew Boger with New England Donor Services.

Kayleigh Sechi was a student at Mt. Holyoke College when she suddenly didn't feel well.

"Within a matter of two days, I was in a coma and I stayed in a coma for a week," Sechi said.

Sechi is alive today thanks to the generosity of her donor.

"It was literally a matter of hours where I may not have made it and a donor became available," Sechi added.

Survivors acknowledge it's a tough subject, but checking that box saves lives.

"It's something that in my eyes makes you a hero if you choose to be an organ donor," Sechi said.

Scott added, "Just look at us! Look at how happy...it's easy to save a life."

New England Donor Services said that 54-percent of people in the Bay State who come in to get a license or ID do check that box and say yes to organ and tissue donation. They're hoping for 60-percent this year.

Registration can be done at any RMV or at registerme.org.

