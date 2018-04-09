Baystate Franklin nurses to hold 24-hour strike

The registered nurses of Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield will hold a 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

This is part of a year long dispute between the union and the hospital which failed to reach an agreement following the threat of a strike in February.

Nurses claim they are overworked and understaffed which they said impacts patient care. However, hospital administrators disagree.

Before 200 union nurses go on strike, the hospital will lock them out on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and bring in other nurses for three days.

"We did get a little better on the insurance so it's good for us but didn't help our patients," said Baystate Franklin E.R. Nurse, Robin Neipp.



Neipp has been a nurse at Baystate Franklin for 37 years, 26 of them in the emergency room.

She told Western Mass News that the nurses are overworked, understaffed, which puts patient care at risk.

The union said they would like staffing requirements put into writing.



"If we have it in the contract no one can come in and change it," said

She also said she is concerned for care during the lock down.



"I'm sad. I don't think it's safe for the community. I worry about my family and friends having to come here. I’m not saying they are bad nurses they can't take care of you the way we do," Neipp explained.



That's something Hospital Interim President Don Bryant disagrees with.



“I would say they are untrue. I don't think our patient care is impacted at all we put in safe guards that we will save safe quality care through this disruption," said Bryant.



Hospital administrators said they have addressed the nurse's concerns and add that half of the hired nurses worked here during the last lock out.

Interim Chief Nursing Officer Deborah Provost said that the language the union is seeking would prevent scheduling flexibility particularly when dealing with a rush of patients like during this recent flu season.



“There were patients that were coming to Baystate Franklin with ratios or putting standards in the contract would prevent is from seeing patients they would have to wait," Provost noted.

At 7 o’clock Tuesday night the nurses on shift will be escorted out of the hospital and temporary nurses will be brought in during the three day lockout.

