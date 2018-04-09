PD: Holyoke man charged after illegal firearms, explosive materials found inside home

A Holyoke man is facing a number of charges after police said he was found to be in possession of illegal firearms and explosive materials.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News police and fire crews responded to 1080 Main Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday because they received a report that explosives were at that location.

When they arrived, they discovered several chemical components that included 25-50 pounds of Ammonium Nitrate, and various materials consistent with manufacturing explosives, according to Lt. Albert.

Lt. Albert said they also located 17 weapons which included fully automatic rifle; and a large amount of ammunition in the home.

The homeowner, who was identified as 49-year-old Edward Laboursoliere, has been charged with the following:

Seven counts of possession or carrying with a firearm without a license

Nine counts of weapon improperly stored or kept by the owner

Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Possession of a machine gun

Seven counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device

Possession of a substance intended to make a destructive device

Lt. Albert said Laboursoliere was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday and is currently being held on without a right to bail until a hearing next week.

