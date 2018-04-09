Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam, sources say

Western Mass News is following breaking news out of Agawam where State Police sources say there is an armed barricaded subject on Brookline Avenue.

State Police along with Agawam Police have been at the scene for several hours.

Residents who live on Brookline Avenue and Belvidere Avenue have been asked to evacuate.

As of 8:30 p.m. our crew on-scene said State Police were communicating with the person inside the home over a loud speaker.

They have repeatedly asked the person inside the home on Brookline Avenue to pick up their cell phone.

State Police Trooper Sullivan told Western Mass News they sent a STOP Team, a crisis negotiator, and a bomb squad to Agawam around 5:50 p.m.

