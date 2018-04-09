Heavy police presence closes Brookline Ave. in Agawam - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Heavy police presence closes Brookline Ave. in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Western Mass News is following developing news out of Agawam where Brookline Avenue is currently closed due to a heavy police presence. 

Our crew on-scene said Agawam police along with State Police have responded. 

State Police Trooper Sullivan told Western Mass News they sent a STOP Team, a crisis negotiator, and a bomb squad to Agawam around 5:50 p.m.

Agawam Fire and EMS have also responded to the scene. They are advising residents to stay clear of Brookline Avenue and Belvidere Avenue at this time. 

