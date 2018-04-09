Heavy police presence closes Brookline Ave. in Agawam

Western Mass News is following developing news out of Agawam where Brookline Avenue is currently closed due to a heavy police presence.
Our crew on-scene said Agawam police along with State Police have responded.
State Police Trooper Sullivan told Western Mass News they sent a STOP Team, a crisis negotiator, and a bomb squad to Agawam around 5:50 p.m.
Agawam Fire and EMS have also responded to the scene. They are advising residents to stay clear of Brookline Avenue and Belvidere Avenue at this time.
Stay with us on-air and online while we continue to follow this story.
