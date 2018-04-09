Police: suspect found dead following Agawam armed standoff

Police say an armed standoff on Brookline Avenue in Agawam has come to an end after the man responsible was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified the man as 61-year-old Michael Kerr. Kerr's brother spoke exclusively with Western Mass News during the hours long standoff. He said his brother is disabled and suffered from mental issues.

Agawam Mayor, William Sapelli, told Western Mass News that this entire incident began when neighbors on Brookline Avenue first called authorities to report an explosion on Monday afternoon that came from 74 Brookline Avenue.

"They heard something that wasn't appropriate, didn't know what it was, they called immediately, and their immediate actions probably led this to end the way it did, no neighbors got injured or fire,police, or anyone else," Sapelli said. “It's a tragedy, it's a sad loss to a resident who grew up and lived his whole life here."

When authorities arrived, there was an individual "shooting off a firearm," Sapelli said and police later confirmed around 25 bullets were fired.

Shortly after, residents on Brookline Avenue and the nearby Belvidere Avenue were asked to evacuate their homes.

State Police Trooper Sullivan told Western Mass News they sent a STOP Team, a crisis negotiator, and a bomb squad to Agawam around 5:50 p.m.

At some point, Sapelli said police sent a robot into the home, deploying tear gas in an attempt to get the male to leave.

Around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled up in front of the home and over a loud speaker a person could be heard trying to get in touch with the man inside, repeatedly calling for the man to pick up his cell phone.

At 10:30 p.m. authorities were still working to make contact with the individual.

About 11:30 p.m., our crews on scene spotted paramedics arriving.

Kerr was a longtime resident of Agawam, those who knew him told Western Mass News. They remember riding bikes with him back in high school. The photo of Kerr attached to this story is from a former classmate of his at Agawam High School in 1975.

Residents have sine returned to their homes, but there is still police activity outside of 74 Brookline Avenue. Police are asking non-residents to remain out of the area as it remains an active scene.

