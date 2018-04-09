PVTA board approves fare hikes, delays route cuts

PVTA riders will be paying a little more beginning in July.

The advisory board voted on Monday to raise fares and cut some routes because of financial trouble.



The rising costs for buses, fuel, and maintenance, it's leaving the agency with a budget gap of $3.1 million.



With a 20 percent increase, a basic one-way fare would go up from $1.25 to $1.50 which is what the PVTA was expecting.

The PVTA also approved a three percent increase on fares, every three years.

The board also approved route cuts, but delayed that until September with the hope that PVTA could get an additional $2.5 million from the state.

If the state legislature increases the $80 million, Governor Baker included in his budget for the state's 15 regional transit authorities, the PVTA would get the additional $2.5 million for the fiscal year.

That would change how many service cuts are implemented.

