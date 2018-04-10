A warm-up gets going Wednesday

A cold, snowy April day in the books with some higher elevations picking up an inch or two on the grass. Across the lower valley, roads remained wet all day with any grass accumulation light and brief. Any lingering rain and snow showers taper off this evening and we will see skies clear. Winds become calm as high pressure builds in, which will give us a cold night ahead.

Wednesday will begin sunny and cold with early morning temps in the middle 20s. Expect things to warm quickly with abundant April sunshine and highs will near seasonable levels in the upper 40s in the hills to low 50s in the valley. We will see some scattered clouds in the afternoon with a light breeze picking up out of the southwest. A weak cold front will approach Wednesday night with increasing clouds. A rain or snow shower is possible Thursday morning in the Berkshires, then a few rain showers are possible in the valley throughout the day.

Milder temperatures are on the way and highs Thursday climb into the upper 50s as an upper level ridge builds in to the East. At the surface, we have a cold front keeping clouds and showers around through Thursday night. We dry out Friday with a westerly breeze and patchy clouds, but temperatures get into the 60s!

A powerful low pressure system will be marching across the country this weekend with heavy rain and severe weather for the southern Plains and snow for the northern Plains-typical Spring storm.

Meanwhile in the Northeast, we are tracking a lingering cold front that will have some drastic temperature swings with it. This front should stay to our north Saturday, allowing temperatures in western Mass to hit 70s with a little sunshine. However, just north of this front, temps may be in the 30s and 40s, so its location is key. Right now, the front should sink southward into our area Saturday night, dropping temps dramatically for Sunday. We are showery and chilly Sunday with highs in the 40s, then we warm slightly as low pressure heads toward us with some heavy rain for Monday.