More snow today but a much anticipated warm up on the way

It's not exactly a spring-like morning! Clouds and snow showers are moving through western Mass. Mainly light snow will only stick to the grass and accumulations will be little to nothing in the valley. The hill towns and Berkshires could get a coating to an inch this morning then it will melt away as temps rise to the lower and middle 40s.

Visibility may be reduced at times for the morning commute, but impacts will be quite low overall. As temps rise, we will see rain showers throughout the afternoon and evening from this system there may be a few bright spots with clearing this evening. Today will make the 4th day this month that we've seen snow!

A trough will be lifting north and out of New England on Wednesday. With high pressure in control at the surface, we should see a nice day with sunshine and highs creeping into the lower 50s. Our large-scale weather pattern is finally changing and temperature trends are on the rise late-week. High temps look to hit upper 50s Thursday with more clouds and a chance for showers later in the day.

A cold front will come through early Friday morning, then lift back north as a warm front Friday afternoon. This shift will bring temperatures into the 60s Friday with some sunshine to go with it. For now, Saturday is looking like the warmest day with highs in the 70s across southern New England as this front lingers to our north! Strong low pressure will be crossing the US over the weekend and will approach New England Sunday and Monday with cooler temps, wind and rain.