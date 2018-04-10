Snow ending as spotty showers

It certainly doesn't look or feel like spring! It has been snowing all day across parts of western Mass. but luckily it hasn't stuck much in the valley. However, we've seen 1-2" on the grassy surfaces across the higher terrain.

The snow will taper off to some spotty rain showers this afternoon. We may even see a bit of clearing by sunset. Today makes the 4th day this month with snow.

Sunshine will return tomorrow as the air mass slowly starts to moderate. It will be another chilly start but temperatures will reach into the lower 50's along with just a light breeze. It will be a rather pleasant afternoon.

Our large-scale weather pattern is finally changing for later in the week as temperatures come up! Temperatures will be seasonable on Thursday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s. A few showers will move in later in the day.

A ridge will build into the northeast helping to boost temperatures into the 60s Friday with some sunshine to go with it. Saturday is still looking like the warmest day with highs in the 70s across southern New England (The shore line and Cape will be much colder) as this front lingers to our north!

A strong area of low pressure will be crossing the US. and will move into the northeast with wind and rain by Monday. Before this storm arrives a backdoor cold front will move in from the east and will knock our temperatures down with clouds and a few spot showers on Sunday. This means the Boston Marathon is looking rainy and wet!