Investigation continues following Agawam standoff

Residents of Brookline and Belvedere Avenues in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam are back home as another family mourns the death of a man who held an hours-long stand off with police Monday night.

The door is boarded up at 74 Brookline Avenue in Agawam, which is police said that Michael Kerr shot through the door and windows of this home before taking his own life.

Shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday, neighbors called police to report that they heard explosions.

Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis told Western Mass News that when they arrived on-scene, their officers were met with gunshots.

[RELATED: Police: suspect found dead following Agawam armed standoff]

Police said Tuesday that for the first hour of the incident, Kerr fired approximately 20 rounds of ammunition in and out of the house and at least one those rounds hit a neighboring home.

At 5:48 p.m., they called for the Mass. State Police S.T.O.P. Team and their first crew arrived just after 6 p.m.

That began an almost six hour stand-off, where crews attempted to make contact with Kerr.

Residents on both Brookline and Belvedere Avenues were evacuated.

We have learned that Kerr lived in this home once owned by his parents, and that his father was a police officer in town. His younger brother told me that his brother is disabled and that he tried to get in touch with him early yesterday evening.

Police said that after 40 phone unanswered phone calls, they sent in a robot and tear gas into the home around 11:30 p.m. and eventually went inside to find that Kerr had taken his own life using a gun.

Gillis spoke with Western Mass News following the stand-off.

"We are just super glad that no neighbors were injured as a result of this and none of the responding officers were injured as well. Obviously, we feel badly about the loss of life, but that was something that was not in our control," Gillis said.

Gillis said that there were several firearms used during this stand-off and that the focus of the investigation in the coming days will be what lead up to yesterday's incident.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.