Tag sale of Hofbrauhaus items set for this weekend

The Hofbrauhaus in West Springfield has closed its doors for good.

Now, the attention turns to clearing out the thousands of collectibles from the historic halls of the restaurant.

"It's been a pretty wild ride. It hasn't really hit yet," said owner Joe Stevens.



It's year 23, month 1, day 10 for Stevens.

The walls and halls of the Hofbrauhaus are not what they once were. Paintings are down, chairs are scattered, and the kitchen is silent.

The famed German restaurant just over the bridge into West Springfield is now closed after more than 80 years and all of its historic pieces one-by-one must go too.

"We have three rooms full of items to sell," Stevens added.



Stevens told Western Mass News that 15 people have spent four days collecting nearly 5,000 of the restaurant's items for sale.

Anything and everything, young and old - from $10 trinkets to $6,000 cabinets, silverware, books, posters, and plenty of historic, hand-painted German beer mugs, known as steins.

"Steins. I said I got about 800, looks like I have a few more. Probably about 250 Hummels. We have artwork, maybe about 100 framed paintings," Stevens explained.

Known for telling customers 'Stay Local My Friends', Stevens hopes those longtime customers come back for one more laugh and a piece of history to go because there is nothing more important then the memories made in these halls.

"I want people to find something that they remember from the Hofbrauhaus and they can take home with them, so when they look and see that piece, they'll remember the Hofbrauhaus for years to come," Stevens noted.

The tag sale will run this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant. Cash is preferred.

Those items that do not sell will be boxed up for auction.

