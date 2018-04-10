Nurse lockout at Baystate Franklin to start tonight ahead of strike

The 200 nurses of Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield are going on strike.

Hospital officials are bringing in temporary nurses from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m on Friday.

This follows a year and a half long labor dispute which has prompted negotiations between the union and the hospital.

Robin Neipp has been a nurse at Baystate Franklin for decades. She told Western Mass News that the nurses are overworked and understaffed - putting patient care at risk.

However, the hospital's interim president, Don Bryant, disagrees.

"I would say they are untrue. I don't think our patient care is impacted at all. We put in safeguards that we will have safe, quality care through this disruption," Bryant note.

Hospital administrators say they have addressed the nurse's concerns and add that half of the hired nurses worked there during the last lockout.

