Officials to discuss Russian woman taking sanctuary in Northampton church

Today, a press conference is being held for a mother of three and wife to a U.S citizen who is receiving sanctuary at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence.

Irida Kakhtiranova came to the United States from Russia in 2003 and has been fighting deportation for over a decade.

Church leaders like Laurie Loisel, board president of the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, worked alongside city officials prior to Kakhtiranova's sanctuary.

"We reached out to the mayor, we reached out to the building inspector's office, we reached out to the police chief and we told them what we were doing and wondered if they would be opposed to what we were doing and they said no," Loisel explained.

This comes just weeks after Gisella, a mother to two U.S. born children and wife to a U.S. citizen found sanctuary at South Congregational Church in Springfield.

In October, Lucio Perez found sanctuary in Amherst's First Congregational Church.

Today's press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

