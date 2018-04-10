Another dose of April snow visits WMass

Raise your hand if you're sick of the snow...is it up?

Well, don't worry if it's not because plenty of other people are raising a hand for you.

Today, snow squalls moved through for what could be the last time for awhile - something Western Mass News found people aren't complaining about.

"I was like Kevin in Home Alone, ahhhhhhh!" said Kathy Zizik.

You're not dreaming western Massachusetts. For the fourth time in ten days, it's snowing in April.

While Roberta Zizik's dog, Charlie, doesn't mind the flakes, Roberta and sister-in-law Kathy do.

George Torrey is fresh off a trip to sunny Florida and he told Western Mass News this April snow has been the norm since his return.

"The weather has changed so much," Torrey said.

However, this whacky weather didn't stop him, and many others, from coming out to Forest Park on Tuesday to get their exercise in.

"This kind of snow would not slow us down at all," Torrey explained.

Shawn Brathwait added, "Regardless, if it's raining, snowing, or the earth is coming to an end, I still want to come outside and get some cardio in."

Even a duck we spotted was burning some calories, out for a late morning swim.

Right now, the seven day forecast is calling for sunshine and 70's over the weekend, meaning Torrey and his walking pals may have a new workout soon.

"I'll be very happy for the tennis season to come," Torrey said.

Roberta Zizik can also keep those snowshoes in retirement. "I've hung up the snowshoes," she said.

