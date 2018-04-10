Massachusetts scores tops in national reading, math exams

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts students have again taken home the top scores in national reading and math exams, outscoring their peers on the National Assessment of Educational Progress exam.

The Baker administration announced Tuesday that the scores marked the seventh consecutive time Massachusetts students scored first or statistically tied for first on the tests.

Despite the high scores, a stubborn achievement gap persists.

In the fourth-grade reading test, for example, 64 percent of Asian students scored proficient or above, as did 60 percent of white students. That's compared to 29 percent of black students and 29 percent of Hispanics students.

State Education Secretary James Peyser said there has been a narrowing of the achievement gap in the eighth-grade reading exam since 2015. He said the challenge is to continue that trend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.