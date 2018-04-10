Water service to be interrupted for some Northampton residents

Some water customers will be without service on Wednesday in Northampton.

A construction project connecting underground lines will force crews to shut down water to homes in the area of Hinckley and Nonotuck Street.

This will leave customers without water between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

While continuing the project, some customers are noticing cloudy water due to crews flushing water lines.

The problem is more extensive than they thought as the discolored water impacted the area of Baystate Village and Elm Street.

The city said hat homeowners should run cold water for up to fifteen minutes to flush their pipes, and this should clear the water.

Some residents may see more cloudy water Tuesday afternoon.

