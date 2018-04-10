2 Genovese La Cosa Nostra mafia members sentenced to prison

Two members of the Genovese La Cosa Nostra mafia were sentenced for extortion-related charges on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney District of Massachusetts, Longmeadow residents 50-year-old Ralph Santaniello and 54-year-old Giovanni Calabrese were sentenced to prison in federal court in Worcester.

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Santaniello and Calabrese to five years in prison and two years of supervised release, and three years in prison and two years of supervised release, respectively.

The press release said Sataniello and Calabrese pleaded guilty in November 2017 to charges related to various crimes that occurred in Springfield.

Those crimes included loansharking and extortion from legitimate and illegitimate businesses, including illegal gambling businesses and the collection of unlawful debts, according to the U.S. Attorney District of Massachusetts.

Two other members of the Genovese La Cosa Nostra mafia are also scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.

