Attempted arson incident under investigation in Springfield

An attempted arson incident is under investigation by fire officials in Springfield.

Denis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said a Molotov Cocktail was thrown at a second floor window on 196 Nursery Street around 6:29 p.m.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.

