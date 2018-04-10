Attempted arson incident under investigation in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Attempted arson incident under investigation in Springfield

An attempted arson incident is under investigation by fire officials in Springfield. 

Denis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said a Molotov Cocktail was thrown at a second floor window on 196 Nursery Street around 6:29 p.m.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370. 

