Erving police seek to find missing 21-year-old man

Police in Erving are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 21-year-old man.

Erving police said Stephen Chan was last seen on Monday, April 2 around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Dorsey Road.

Police describe Chan as being around 5'8''-5'9'' tall, and weighs approximately 145 to 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information, or knows where he is should call the Erving Police Department at 413-625-8200.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.