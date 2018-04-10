South Hadley voters ban recreational marijuana sales

South Hadley town election results are in.

Residents spent their Tuesday casting their votes for several government seats, as well as a question surrounding the fate of recreational marijuana sales in town.

For many, it was an important election for the town of South Hadley.

In a town meeting back in January, voters approved a ban on retail shops, and the ballot question sealed that decision, which passed by only 49 votes.

Bruce Forcier and Jeffrey Cyr were voted in to be members of the select board.

As for the school committee, residents voted in Christine Phillips and Kyle Belanger to serve three-year terms.

Alison Schlaneher was voted in as a part of the school committee for a two-year term.

