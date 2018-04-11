Cold, frosty start but a quick warm-up

It's a bright, cold and frosty start but temperatures will be warming up fast thanks to lots of April sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's in the valley.We will see some scattered clouds in the afternoon with a light breeze picking up out of the southwest.

A weak front will approach tonight with increasing clouds. A few rain or snow showers are possible overnight but they will not amount to much.

Milder temperatures are on the way and highs tomorrow climb into the upper 50s as an upper level ridge builds in to the East. At the surface, we have a cold front keeping clouds and showers around through Thursday night. We dry out Friday with a westerly breeze and patchy clouds, but temperatures reach well into the 60's to near 70.

A powerful low pressure system will be marching across the country this weekend with heavy rain and severe weather for the southern Plains and snow for the northern Plains-typical Spring storm.

Meanwhile in the Northeast, we are tracking a lingering cold front that will have some drastic temperature swings with it. This front should stay to our north Saturday, allowing temperatures in western Mass to reach near 70 with a little sunshine. However, just north of this front, temps may be in the 30s and 40s, so its location is key. Right now, the front should sink southward into our area Saturday night, dropping temps dramatically for Sunday. We are showery and chilly Sunday with highs in the 40s, then we warm slightly as low pressure heads toward us with some heavy rain for Monday.

