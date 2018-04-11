Showers later on but temps climb through Saturday

It's a chilly but bright start this morning. Showers will be moving late this afternoon so make sure you grab the umbrella for later on. Even with clouds increase today, temperatures will climb into the middle 50s. Light rain will move in mainly between 4-8pm but we aren't expecting much. Wind out of the south will get a bit gusty in this afternoon as well.

A high pressure ridge is in control for the East Friday and Saturday. This will help spread warmer temperatures into southern New England both days. Temperatures climb to near 70 tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine as a frontal boundary remains to our north and a powerful low pressure system moves across the Plains.

Our forecast gets tricky on Saturday as high pressure over Canada strengthens and pushes a "backdoor" cold front south through New England. The timing of this front is a big deal due to the massive temperature change that will come with it. On the south side of the front, temperatures will reach into the 70s and even near 80 with enough sunshine. On the north side of the front, temps will only be in the 30s and 40s! For western Mass, we'll likely make it into the 70's at least Saturday early afternoon. This front will begin moving in our direction, dropping temperatures from north to south by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be back to the upper 30s and low 40s with light showers by Sunday-what a change!

An area of low pressure will track to our northwest Monday, bringing a warm front through southern New England in the morning. This will bring in rain and will also help to boost temperatures into the 50s. We may see a break in the rain for a few hours-which would be a gift for those heading to Boston for the marathon. However, a cold front will bring numerous showers and even a rumble of thunder Monday afternoon and evening. Wind will be blustery out of the south ahead of the cold front. Showers exit Monday night and we dry out Tuesday with lingering cool temps.

