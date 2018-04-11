Spring-like to winter-like this weekend

Light showers continue this evening across western Mass as a warm front pushes to the north. We saw a nice start to the day with sunshine and highs managed to hit middle and upper 50s before showers moved in. Tonight we remain milder due to lingering clouds and a southerly breeze that may be a bit gusty at times. Temps dip into the middle 40s for most by Friday morning under a partly cloudy sky.

A cold front will come into our area early Friday and bring in more clouds and possibly a spot shower. This front should push to the north during the afternoon and let the sun come out for a bit. Depending on how quickly this happens will determine how warm we get. Highs should hit mid-60s with the potential for some nearing 70 in the lower valley. Temps Friday night should drop into the 40s to near 50 as the front stalls to our north.

Where this front stalls is key to how warm our Saturday gets in western Mass. We can almost guarantee the lower valley will get warmer than everyone across Franklin County, since the front will be pushing southward during the day. High temps north of the front will be cold, with many in northern New England seeing highs in the 30s with freezing rain and even snow. Meanwhile, on the south side of the front, 60s and 70s are expected with some sunshine and increasing clouds.

For western Mass, 60s are likely Saturday with increasing clouds. South of the Mass Pike could very well hit 70s if the front holds off until the evening. As the front comes through, we will see temps take a big tumble-falling into the 30s by Sunday morning. Light showers and drizzle are expected Saturday night into Sunday with some freezing drizzle possible in the hills and Berkshires. Sunday stays chilly with highs in the 40s with light rain.

A strong storm system will bring periods of rain for all of southern New England Monday with up to 2 inches total possible. Temperatures may spike in the 50s during the day ahead of a cold frontal passage, but overall it will be a wet, chilly, windy day here in western Mass and also in Boston for the marathon. Temperatures remain around and below normal much of the week with another rain shower chance on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.