Temperatures keep climbing through Saturday

We saw a big swing today from lower 20s this morning (record low here in Springfield) to low 50s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Clouds have returned this evening with a passing upper level wave along with a few rain and snow showers-however, the air is still quite dry so most of these showers will evaporate before hitting the ground.

Skies will partially clear out tonight, but temps won’t get quite as cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A light south breeze will continue through sunrise and we should actually see some sun early in the morning before clouds return. Even as clouds increase Thursday, temperatures will climb into the middle 50s. Light rain will approach for Thursday afternoon, but we aren’t expecting much. Wind out of the south will get a bit gusty in the afternoon as well.

A high pressure ridge is in control for the East Friday and Saturday. This will help spread warmer temperatures into southern New England both days. Temperatures climb to near 70 Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine as a frontal boundary remains to our north and a powerful low pressure system moves across the Plains.

Our forecast gets tricky on Saturday as high pressure over Canada strengthens and pushes a cold front south through New England. The timing of this front is a big deal due to the massive temperature change that will come with it. On the south side of the front, temperatures will hit 70s and even near 80 with enough sunshine. On the north side of the front, temps in the 30s and 40s are likely. For western Mass, we should hit mid-70s at least Saturday early afternoon. This front will begin moving in our direction, dropping temperatures from north to south by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be back to the upper 30s and low 40s with light showers by Sunday-what a change!

Low pressure will track just to our northwest Monday, bringing a warm front through southern New England in the morning. This will bring in rain and will also help to boost temperatures into the 50s. We may see a break in the rain for a few hours-which would be a gift for those heading to Boston for the marathon. However, a cold front will bring numerous showers and even a rumble of thunder Monday afternoon and evening. Wind will be blustery out of the south ahead of the cold front. Showers exit Monday night and we dry out Tuesday with lingering cool temps.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.