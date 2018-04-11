Jury in murder trial hears suspect's recorded statement - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Jury in murder trial hears suspect's recorded statement

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Jurors in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a 95-year-old man and severely injuring his 77-year-old wife during a home invasion in 2016 have heard a recorded statement he made to police.

The Recorder reports that jurors in the double murder trial of 25-year-old Joshua Hart on Tuesday heard a recording made by police in Virginia in which Hart recounts the attack on 95-year-old Thomas Harty, who used a wheelchair, and 77-year-old Joanna Fisher, in their Orange home. Fisher died several weeks after the home invasion.

Hart and a co-defendant fled to Virginia, where they were captured.

His co-defendant, Brittany Smith, awaits trial.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Hart's attorney blamed the killings on Smith.

The jury is expected to get the case Friday.

