2 arrested in connection with death of 6-year-old girl

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say two people are facing charges in the death of a 6-year-old Massachusetts girl.

The Worcester district attorney's office in a statement Wednesday announced the arrests of a man and a woman, but did not provide names, the charges they face, or their relationship to the child. They face arraignment Wednesday.

District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that police responding to a 911 call at a Fitchburg home Tuesday found an injured 9-year-old boy and a non-responsive 6-year-old girl.

Early says the children were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The district attorney says the boy's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Fitchburg Police Chief Earnest Martineau says it was not a "random act" and there is no danger to the public.

This story has been corrected to show that arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.