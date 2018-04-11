Signatures, letters delivered to ICE in support of immigrant in sanctuary in Amherst

A rally was held Wednesday in support of a Guatemalan immigrant who sought sanctuary last October in an Amherst church because he is in the U.S. illegally.

Supporters of Lucio Perez delivered a message to an ICE regional office in downtown Springfield.

Organizers called it a Jericho walk.

Supporters of Perez gathered outside the old federal building on Main Street.

It was a show of strength as faith leaders and members of the community walked as one in support of Perez, who has been living in an Amherst church since October when he was scheduled for deportation.

Today, his supporters spoke on his behalf, conducting a walk around the old federal building where the immigration office is located and then delivered more than 1,000 signatures to the immigration office.

Those signatures supported Perez's efforts to remain in this country.

Many of those letters were read aloud.

To be exact, supporters said that Perez has been living in the Amherst church for 177 days.

Supports said that they will continue this fight to help him stay in the country.

