Investigation continues into homicide on Maple St. in Springfield

Authorities say that a homicide from late last month remains under investigation.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that the body of 24-year-old Joshua Geigel of Springfield was found in the parking lot next to 303 Maple Street around 6:20 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, March 30.

"Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the vicinity of 303 Maple at this time and witnessed anything out of the ordinary or if you have any information regarding this case to please call or text," Leydon explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Homicide Unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

