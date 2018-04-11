Investigation continues into homicide on Maple St. in Springfiel - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Investigation continues into homicide on Maple St. in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities say that a homicide from late last month remains under investigation.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that the body of 24-year-old Joshua Geigel of Springfield was found in the parking lot next to 303 Maple Street around 6:20 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, March 30.

"Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the vicinity of 303 Maple at this time and witnessed anything out of the ordinary or if you have any information regarding this case to please call or text," Leydon explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Homicide Unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2018  Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.