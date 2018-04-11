Yankee Candle to host ice cream eating challenge for charity

Do you scream for ice cream? Here's a chance to take part in a head-to-head sundae eating contest, all for a good cause.

Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield will be hosting the Vermonster Challenge on Saturday, April 28.

The goal, as a team of four: finish the 20 scoop sundae in the fastest time.

The sundae is made up of ice cream flavors including:

Vanilla

Chocolate chip cookie dough

Phish Food

Chocolate Therapy

Cherry Garcia

Toppings include M&Ms, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, Oreo cookies, chocolate chip cookies, brownies, bananas, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

Teams of four people can participate by collecting an entry fee of $60 or more, which will benefit a charity of the team's choice. Those charities include Dakin Humane Society, Shriners Hospital for Children, Relay for Life, and Rays of Hope.

Every team that registers will receive a special shopping pass for the store.

The winning team receives one year's worth of Ben and Jerry's ice cream (52 kid's cone coupons) and a year's worth of candles (12 large jar candles).

To register, call (877) 636-7707 or arrive at Yankee Candle Village before 11 a.m. on April 28.

For more information, including rules, CLICK HERE.

