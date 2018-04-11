Ice jams cause extensive damage to Brunelle's Marina

This past winter mother nature left its mark on the banks of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

Large ice chunks that tore down the river caused extensive damage to the docks, and now owners are left to repair the mess.

"It was interesting to see the ice come down, I had never seen it come down that heavy," said Luke Brunelle.



Ice jams clogged rivers across New England during the bitter height of winter.



Those ice jams snapped steel and concrete as they ripped from the banks of the Connecticut River.

As the spring temperatures warmed the banks at Brunelle’s Marina, Owner Luke Brunelle saw what mother nature left behind.



"It broke some of the cement piers. It sheared some of the steel right off of our cement piers. it bent our electrical connections right over," he said.

Te massive chunks of ice separated concrete from the banks while pulling it into the river.

Brunelle told Western Mass News he will try to salvage what he can but the damage will cost him thousands.



Ice chunks remain coated in mud while they melt alongside the pier.

Brunelle said this is what you get when you live on the river.



"We need to get my welder in here, we need to start working on docks, we need good weather and we need to get this summer started," he added.

Despite the damage left behind, the marina expects to open up on Memorial Day weekend as planned.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.